Indivior (INDV) Cut to “Sector Performer” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Indivior (LON:INDV) to a sector performer rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INDV. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Indivior from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Indivior in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 294.60 ($3.85).

LON INDV opened at GBX 96.34 ($1.26) on Wednesday. Indivior has a twelve month low of GBX 246.50 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 436.60 ($5.70).

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

