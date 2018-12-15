INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $5.92 on Friday. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that INDIVIOR PLC/S will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

