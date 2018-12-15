Infinite Lithium (ILI) Shares Down 31.8%

Infinite Lithium Corp (CVE:ILI) shares fell 31.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 287,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 72,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Infinite Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Lithium Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications covering 22,625 hectares located in Mexico; and the Jackpot property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

