Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price target on Information Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Noble Financial set a $5.00 price target on Information Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 88.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at $340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 267,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Information Services Group by 97.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82,031 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at $191,000. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $4.17 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $195.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.