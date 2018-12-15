ING Groep (ING) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered ING Groep from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of ING traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,031. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

