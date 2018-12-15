InPay (INPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, InPay has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InPay token can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Tidex. InPay has a market cap of $290,539.00 and $0.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.02393617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00142573 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00181104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030839 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030780 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About InPay

InPay’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team. The official website for InPay is inpay.tech.

Buying and Selling InPay

InPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.