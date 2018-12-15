Insider Buying: Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) Director Thomas William Ebbern purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00.

ATH traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,281. Athabasca Oil Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.95 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$255.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.26.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Hangingstone asset in northeastern Alberta.

