Insider Buying: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) COO Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) COO David E. Rush acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $46,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,474.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

