Insider Buying: CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) CEO Buys $11,295.00 in Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) CEO Dennis Sadlowski purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $11,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,991.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,299,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,299,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) CEO Buys $11,295.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/insider-buying-ceco-environmental-corp-cece-ceo-buys-11295-00-in-stock.html.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.