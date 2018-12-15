Insider Buying: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) Director Buys $10,246.50 in Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Katherin Nukk-Freeman acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $10,246.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.89. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNOB shares. ValuEngine cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

