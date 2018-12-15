Insider Buying: Encana Corp (ECA) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) Director Howard John Mayson bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $20,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard John Mayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, Howard John Mayson bought 3,000 shares of Encana stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Howard John Mayson bought 3,500 shares of Encana stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Howard John Mayson bought 10,000 shares of Encana stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00.

NYSE:ECA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,752,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,355,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encana by 421.1% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

