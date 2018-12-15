Insider Buying: First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Chairman Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Peter Hui purchased 2,000 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.00.

On Monday, October 8th, Peter Hui purchased 13,411 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $361,292.34.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Peter Hui purchased 6,589 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $177,573.55.

NASDAQ FCBP opened at $21.62 on Friday. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,816,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Choice Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 673,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

