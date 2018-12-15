Insider Buying: QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) VP Acquires 410 Shares of Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) VP Elizabeth A. Grabin acquired 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,624. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $520.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). QCR had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in QCR by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in QCR by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

