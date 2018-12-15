Insider Buying: Redline Communications Group Inc (RDL) Director Acquires 27,800 Shares of Stock

Redline Communications Group Inc (TSE:RDL) Director David John Roberts bought 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,140.00.

Shares of TSE RDL traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.27. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,723. Redline Communications Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Redline Communications Group Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

