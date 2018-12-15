Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) EVP Sells $112,712.50 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $112,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,151.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher J. Pagano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assurant alerts:

On Friday, November 16th, Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,107 shares of Assurant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $110,644.65.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.34 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Assurant’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Assurant by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Assurant by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) EVP Sells $112,712.50 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/insider-selling-assurant-inc-aiz-evp-sells-112712-50-in-stock.html.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.