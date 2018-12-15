Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $943,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $35.35 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.09) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,296,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

