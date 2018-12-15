Insignia Systems (ISIG) vs. Cogint (COGT) Critical Contrast

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

This table compares Insignia Systems and Cogint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $26.43 million 0.73 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A Cogint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cogint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insignia Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and Cogint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems 4.90% 10.68% 7.28% Cogint N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Cogint shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Cogint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Insignia Systems and Cogint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogint 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cogint has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Cogint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cogint is more favorable than Insignia Systems.

Summary

Insignia Systems beats Cogint on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company's primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to consumers at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. Its products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos; and freshADS, an advertising vehicle. In addition, the company offers brand-equity signage programs; provides adhesive and non-adhesive supplies in various colors, sizes, and weights; and sells laser printable cardstock and label supplies. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cogint Company Profile

Cogint, Inc., a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries. It offers CORE, a data fusion platform that provides information about individuals, businesses, and assets for banking and financial services companies, insurance companies, healthcare companies, law enforcement and government, the collection industry, law firms, retail, telecommunications companies, and corporate security and investigative firms. This segment also provides data acquisition solutions that enable clients to grow their customer databases by using self-declared consumer insights to identify, connect with, and acquire first-party consumer data and multi-channel marketing consent. The Performance Marketing segment operates Agile Audience Engine platform that helps brands, advertisers, and marketers find the right customers in the business-to-consumer vertical, including Internet and telecommunications, financial services, health and wellness, consumer packaged goods, careers and education, and retail and entertainment through mobile, Web, and in-app content environments. The company was formerly known as IDI, Inc. and changed its name to Cogint, Inc. in September 2016. Cogint, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.