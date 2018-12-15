Instructure (INST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Instructure in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Shares of INST stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.58. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. Instructure’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 3.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 7.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 121.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 121,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 13.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

