Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Caroline Banszky acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,440.22).

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.56) on Friday.

Get Integrafin alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Integrafin to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/integrafin-holdings-plc-ihp-insider-caroline-banszky-buys-7500-shares.html.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides platform services to UK clients and their financial advisers. The company operates Transact platform, which offers Asset custody, Transaction execution, Tax wrapping, and Portfolio reporting services. Its Transact platform also provides Adviser charging; Template portfolio management tool that enables financial advisers to manage various clients at once; MoneyMap, a lifetime cashflow and modelling tool; and Portfolio performance reporting services, as well as appoints discretionary fund managers to provide their services through Transact.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.