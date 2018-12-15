IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntelGenx Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on IntelGenx Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.58.

OTCMKTS IGXT opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, develops novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2012 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease.

