Intellicheck (IDN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IDN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intellicheck from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellicheck stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Intellicheck as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets identity authentication systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail IDTM; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

