International Speedway (ISCA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of International Speedway stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. International Speedway has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.93 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 38.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Speedway will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Speedway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Speedway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Speedway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

