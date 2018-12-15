Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Position Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,096 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $150,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 77,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $431,317.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,296.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.71.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $491.81 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.78 and a 12-month high of $581.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

