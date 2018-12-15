InvestDigital Price Reaches $0.0017 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One InvestDigital token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX and BigONE. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $0.00 and $52,915.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.02210716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00140675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00174452 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031119 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info.

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.