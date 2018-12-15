Investors Buy Alphabet (GOOG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $642.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $314.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $327.34 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alphabet had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet traded down ($19.80) for the day and closed at $1,042.10

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.42, for a total transaction of $11,604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.81, for a total transaction of $6,090,767.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,570,461.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $97,794,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

