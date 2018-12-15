Investors Buy John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $104.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $104.38 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF traded down ($0.31) for the day and closed at $26.04

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHMD. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1,817.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 85,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter.

