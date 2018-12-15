Investors Buy Shares of Cummins (CMI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $72.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $29.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.14 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cummins had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Cummins traded down ($1.50) for the day and closed at $134.47

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.16.

The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,202,449.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 10,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,659. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $102,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

