Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their hold rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IRET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

NYSE IRET opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $622.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 63.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRET. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1,853.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 80.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 67.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 167.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of July 31, 2018, we owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,703 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

