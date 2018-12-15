Investors Sell Occidental Petroleum (OXY) on Strength (OXY)

Investors sold shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $79.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $109.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.99 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Occidental Petroleum had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Occidental Petroleum traded up $1.27 for the day and closed at $66.68

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

