Investors Sell Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) on Strength (QQQ)

Traders sold shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) on strength during trading on Thursday. $1,076.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,122.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.14 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Invesco QQQ Trust had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Invesco QQQ Trust traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $165.10

Separately, Bank of America cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,007,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353,877 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,693,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,551,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,863,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,222,000 after purchasing an additional 633,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,614,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,053,000 after purchasing an additional 137,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

