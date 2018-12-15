Investors Sell Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) on Strength (PG)

Investors sold shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) on strength during trading on Friday. $156.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $199.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.84 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Procter & Gamble had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Procter & Gamble traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $96.64

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 1,068 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $100,028.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,374.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

