Investors Sell Shares of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) on Strength (SWK)

Investors sold shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $41.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.65 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Stanley Black & Decker had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Stanley Black & Decker traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $118.36

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $243,590.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $589,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,818,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,581,000 after acquiring an additional 758,031 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 664,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 613,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,841,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,052,000 after acquiring an additional 548,025 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

