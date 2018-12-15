Investors Sell Tribune (TRCO) on Strength (TRCO)

Traders sold shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $5.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $19.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.08 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Tribune had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Tribune traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $45.36

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tribune in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. FinnCap assumed coverage on Tribune in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Tribune in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tribune will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tribune by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tribune by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tribune by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tribune by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Tribune by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Company Profile (NYSE:TRCO)

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

