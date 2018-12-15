Investors Title (ITIC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

ITIC opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $342.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.43. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $156.00 and a 52 week high of $221.88.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 19.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Investors Title by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Investors Title by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Investors Title by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Investors Title by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Investors Title by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 57,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

