Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. invests in and develops industrial, commercial and residential real estate in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $754.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $346.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 857.6% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 768,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 688,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 41.1% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 666,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 194,008 shares during the last quarter. Luzich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 7.0% in the second quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 399.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

