iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) Short Interest Up 192.7% in November

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,624,230 shares, an increase of 192.7% from the November 15th total of 1,238,351 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.48 and a 1-year high of $83.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

