iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Stake Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 231,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 42,892 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000.

EWJ opened at $52.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

