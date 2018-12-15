iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Position Lowered by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,208.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,058,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,670,000 after purchasing an additional 994,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 433.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 629,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 511,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 628.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,302,000 after purchasing an additional 318,899 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.37 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $110.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.2306 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

