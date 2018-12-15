ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS) Short Interest Update

ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 468,982 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the November 15th total of 2,788,104 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,013,311 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,587,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,174 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 9,410,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,542,000 after purchasing an additional 973,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,731,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,082,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,592,000 after purchasing an additional 115,949 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV IXUS opened at $53.86 on Friday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 1-year low of $1,050.00 and a 1-year high of $1,260.00.

