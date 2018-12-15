Iwg Plc (IWG) Insider Mark Dixon Acquires 2,573,817 Shares

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) insider Mark Dixon acquired 2,573,817 shares of IWG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £5,224,848.51 ($6,827,190.00).

Mark Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Mark Dixon acquired 4,304,948 shares of IWG stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £9,858,330.92 ($12,881,655.46).

IWG stock opened at GBX 203.10 ($2.65) on Friday. Iwg Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 188.90 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 392 ($5.12).

IWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut IWG to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut IWG to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut IWG to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. IWG currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 212 ($2.77).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces and workshops.

