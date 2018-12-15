J2 Global (JCOM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.19 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $680,040. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

