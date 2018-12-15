James M. Wehmann Sells 13,499 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) insider James M. Wehmann sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.13, for a total value of $2,553,065.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,358.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FICO stock opened at $188.07 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $152.46 and a 1-year high of $241.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price objective on Fair Isaac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

