James S. Mahan III Purchases 334,454 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 334,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $5,378,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.78. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 34.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. ValuEngine cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Sandler O’Neill raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 292.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

