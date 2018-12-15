Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 39,290 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.30% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter.

HDG opened at $43.74 on Friday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

