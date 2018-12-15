Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30,124 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,988,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $130.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $130.30 and a 1 year high of $165.03.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.6629 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.54. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

