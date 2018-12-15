Jane Street Group LLC Sells 10,609 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.88% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9,766.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $116.14 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75.

