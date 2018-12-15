Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1,173.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.61. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/janus-henderson-group-plc-reduces-position-in-kearny-financial-corp-krny.html.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.