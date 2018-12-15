Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,862 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 35.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $223.11 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.89 and a 1-year high of $237.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.73.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $263,891.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,320.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

