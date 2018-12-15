JD.Com (JD) Shares Gap Down to $22.71

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.38, but opened at $22.71. JD.Com shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 14836574 shares changing hands.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,217.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,549,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $849,223,000 after purchasing an additional 839,321 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,469,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,678,000 after purchasing an additional 649,113 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 46.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 454.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,369,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

