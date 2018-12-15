Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Ryerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYI. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $265.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner purchased 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,412.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,055.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $113,158 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth about $222,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 59.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

